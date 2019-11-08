GREEN RIVER — Thursday is opening night for the Green River High School production of “Newsies.” Cast, crew, and support staff total 75 people with students from grades four to 12 singing, dancing and acting in the production. It is a musical inspired by the real-life newsboys strike of 1899 in New York City and based on the 1992 musical Disney film. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday with a 2 p.m matinee on Saturday. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com. For more photos, see Page A7.
Newsies get their papers to sell from the infamous Wiesel and Delancey brothers. Cast members include, from left, Avree Bode, Alexis Magnuson, Forbes Reynolds, Sawyer Kreis, Emmalee Skinner, Chatney Tirrell and Jenna Robertson.
GREEN RIVER — Thursday is opening night for the Green River High School production of “Newsies.” Cast, crew, and support staff total 75 people with students from grades four to 12 singing, dancing and acting in the production. It is a musical inspired by the real-life newsboys strike of 1899 in New York City and based on the 1992 musical Disney film. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday with a 2 p.m matinee on Saturday. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com. For more photos, see Page A7.
Jessica Owens, left, Avah Kelhoffer, center, and Jordan Cudney are part of the large cast of "Newsies" at Green River High School.
Rocket-Miner Photo/Lisa Romero
Emma LaRose, left, Sawyer Kreis, center, and Madilyn Grubb rehearse a song.
Rocket-Miner Photo/Lisa Romero
Newsies get their papers to sell from the infamous Wiesel and Delancey brothers. Cast members include, from left, Avree Bode, Alexis Magnuson, Forbes Reynolds, Sawyer Kreis, Emmalee Skinner, Chatney Tirrell and Jenna Robertson.
Rocket-Miner Photo/Lisa Romero
Emma Larose reviews the day's headlines in 'Newsies."
Rocket-Miner Photo/Lisa Romero
Actors, from left, Grace Gomez, Sariah Maez, Rylie Johnson, Iwen Meeks and Jordan Cudney rehearse.
ROCK SPRINGS –- The organizers of the annual Cowboys Against Cancer benefit and banquet may have tables ready for 900 people at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday, but that’s not nearly enough seats for all the volunteers who have kept the nonprofit running for 25 years.
ROCK SPRINGS – For most people, purple is just an ordinary color. However, for Chase Petty, a football player at Rock Springs High School, purple is a constant reminder to live every day to the fullest.
Communities in southwest Wyoming got a double dose of bad news this month as oil and gas company Halliburton announced layoffs at its Rock Springs headquarters just as Wyoming utility Rocky Mountain Power finalized a plan to fast-track the retirement of four of its six coal-fired power units.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – When was the last time you saw a $2 bill? When was the last time you spent a $2 bill? What would you think if you were asked to seek out and then share $2 bills for the good of the community?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.