The Not So Silent Night Concert and Ugly Sweater Party, hosted by WyoRadio and Johnny Macs Good Time Tavern, collected toys and gave all proceeds raised throughout the evening to the Rock Springs Fire Department's Toys for Kids program. The event brought in $1,628.75 and almost 100 toys.
Local band ZamTrip performed for the concert.
Local band Free Resonance also performed.
A live auction brought in more money to give to the Toys for Kids program.
Guests who donated a toy received a specialty drink from Johnny Macs.
Randi Miller, Jasmine "JJ" Weaver and Sadie Strange from WyoRadio sported their best ugly Christmas sweaters for the event.
