ROCK SPRINGS – The public is invited to attend an open house to showcase the beautiful murals of artist Rose Klein.
The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Able Hands, 126 Elk St., Rock Springs.
“We look forward to welcoming you into our building, sharing her art with you, and giving you an opportunity to visit with the artist herself,” a press release states.
Drinks and light refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.