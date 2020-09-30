GREEN RIVER — Pin-ups On Tour’s Nationally Touring Production is set to perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the in the American Legion Post 28, 38 North Center St, Green River. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $20 online or $25 at the door. Reserved seating is $35-$50 and veterans and active service members are free while tickets last. The show is for those 18 and older. Those who plan to attend are asked to wear vintage attire.
Pin-Ups is a vintage burlesque and variety show that supports hospitalized veterans. The group works to recreate the bawdy fun of vaudevillian theaters so popular across America during and post-WWII.
Veterans and active duty service members always attend for free as the group’s way of saying "thank you for your service." As part of the group’s mission to make veterans smile, these performers bring a family-friendly version of the show and gifts to hospitalized veterans across America who are not able to make it out to our events.
Despite the limitations on fundraisers and events during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pin-Ups On Tour has worked tirelessly to continue their mission to make veterans smile. Between virtual fundraisers, implementing new COVID prevention policies for all live events, and virtual community outreach projects, this group of performers has been able to adapt and overcome in the current, ever changing climate. Pin-Ups On Tour realized early on that our nation’s heroes were being left isolated in veterans homes and VA facilities with little contact with the outside world. In a time of social media and virtual entertainment, the group focused their efforts to bring joy and smiles to these isolated veterans to help them maintain their mental wellbeing and remind them they are not forgotten.
Since the group first began entertaining veterans in 2015, Pin-Ups on Tour has performed in 45 states, donated more than 3,500 tickets back to our military heroes, and has been able to entertain close to 3,000 active duty and veteran service members in our nation's VA Hospitals. In these past few years Pin-Ups on Tour has donated more than $50,000 in free veteran tickets and monetary donations to nonprofits such as AmVets, Heels for Combat Boots, Recon Sniper Foundation, Pin-Ups for Vets, American Legion posts and VFW posts.
The group’s heartfelt and glitzy work have been featured on The Huffington Post, the American Legion Magazine, the Hallmark Channel, ABC News, Good Day LA, Good Morning San Diego, Fox News, Larry King, KTLA, Idiotest, We Are the Mighty, The Tampa Bay Times and the Game Show Network.
RSVP can be made at www.pinupsontour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.