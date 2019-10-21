PINEDALE — The Pinedale Theatre production of Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" opens Thursday, Oct. 24, for a three-night run at the Sheppard Auditorium. Featuring local actors who have been rehearsing since August, this will be the biggest production in history for Pinedale Theatre, the community theater group that stages a musical every other year.
Based on the book by Linda Woolverton, "Beauty and the Beast" is the 10th-longest-running Broadway show of all time. October’s Pinedale production will feature custom stage and set, special effects and costumes shipped directly from Maine.
"Beauty and the Beast" is presented by Pinedale Theatre with support from the Wyoming Arts Council, Wyoming Community Foundation and The Sublette County Recreation Board.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $7 for students and are available for purchase in Pinedale at Office Outlets, Cowboy Shop, Pine Coffee, Big Piney Library and online at pinedalefinearts.com.
The performances will take place at the Sheppard Auditorium in Pinedale starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 25, and 26 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Oct. 26.
