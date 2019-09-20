ROCK SPRINGS — More than 50 students have been rehearsing all week to bring the tale of “Pinocchio” to life on the Rock Springs High School stage.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre came to town to help students present an original, musical adaptation of the classic story at 4 p.m. Saturday at Rock Springs High School. It is free and open to the public.
The local cast features Thane Orchard as Pinocchio, Emma Zanetti as the Blue Fairy, Emery Harmon as Jiminy Cricket, Kylee Davis as the villainous Fox and Molly Beard as the mischievous Cat. Emily Anderson will play Stromboli. Brilee Albison serves as assistant director.
Pinocchio’s tough friend Candlewick will be played by Zane Capozzoli. Candlewick’s Crew includes Reiden Godfrey, Noah Ribordy, Logan Conover, Zoey Marincic, Isabella Nelson, Kenya Zambrano and Desmond Hills.
Urchins include Nevaeh Bryant, Kylee Ainge, Cedar Harper, Brynlee Blake, Emily Strand, Josie Harmon, Erin Murcray, Emery Punches, Lucille Leveck and Emalee Steele.
Karla Moreno will portray Harlequin, Aislee Twitchell will play Columbine and Kezlee Collins will be Scaramouche.
Pleasure Island kids include Jonah Spence, Dane Perry, Anna Durrant, Gabe DeBernardi, Makayla Gee, Brooklyn Jackson-Dunn, Alexa Montoya, Ainsley Jakabowski, Aurora Ainge, McKayla Sparks, Abby Miller, Tristan Watkins, Aven Conover, Kynleigh Davis, Phenix Laster, Ellison Doyle, Charlie Boylen and Emma Burdette.
Students portraying toys include Gavin Almeida, Taylee Davis, Miccah Laster, Mason Fritzel, Milo Terry, Selah Gatti, Maddox Youngblood, Lillian Hopkins, Dominik Watkins, Gracyn Randall, Rhylee Harper, Briley King, Zion Spence, Kolbee Scott, Emma Tervort and Eva Vermillion.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Rock Springs is sponsored by the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services. This production’s tour directors include Kamlin Cox as Geppetto and Charly Adams. Christy Lev is the accompanist and local liaison for the Missoula Children’s Theatre.
