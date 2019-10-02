The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater will bring their unique family oriented comedy and juggling skills to Rock Springs. Their performance, the first of the Sweetwater County Concert Association's season will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway. Both season memberships and individual concert tickets are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive or Green River Chamber of Commerce, 1155 W. Flaming Gorge Way, at www.squareup.com/store/sweetwatercca or at the door the night of the performance.