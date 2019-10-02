ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Concert Association will open the 2019-2020 season with the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway.
The Association is currently in their annual membership campaign. Both season memberships and individual concert tickets are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive or Green River Chamber of Commerce, 1155 W. Flaming Gorge Way, at www.squareup.com/store/sweetwatercca or at the door the night of the performance.
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater
The World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich and the talents of his furry costars. Popovich is a fifth generation circus performer who joined the Ringling Brothers and Barnum Bailey Circus in 1990. He was a finalist on America’s Got Talent and is a long-time Vegas performer. The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater includes circus acts, physical comedy and vaudeville style acts. All 30 of the pets in the show are rescued from shelters, according to a press release.
Popovich has shared his expertise for raising, training and living harmoniously with pets in two book – “You CAN Train Your Cat” and “Doggy Gone Good.” He has also produced and starred in a feature film now available for purchase. “Popovich and the Voice of the Fabled American West” has already won several awards including Audience Choice award at the Dances with Films Festival in Los Angeles and International Film Festival in Austin, Texas. Popovich himself has been voted the Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year, according to the release.
Future Sweetwater County Concert Association performances
The Sweetwater County Concert Association has four concerts slated for the 2019-2020 season. The next concert in the series is Double-Double Duo, scheduled for Nov. 12 at the Green River High School auditorium. Each member the group is a ‘double threat’ on two instruments: Kornel Wolak plays clarinet and piano, and Michael Bridge plays accordion and piano. Classically trained international soloists, they use comedy, virtuosity, and musical sensitivity to bring their broad repertoire to life. Actively touring in Poland, France, Ecuador and across Canada, Double-Double Duo performs their all- original arrangements of classical showpieces, sensitive jazz ballades and fiery folk music from around the globe, according to the release.
The next performance is set for March 22 at the Western Wyoming Community College Theater and will showcase pianist/singer Tony DeSare in a trio with guitar and bass in their show “I Love a Piano.” DeSare has three top-ten Billboard jazz albums under his belt and has been named a Rising Star Male Vocalist by Downbeat Magazine. DeSare has headlined Carnegie Hall, many jazz clubs, Prairie Home Companion and symphony orchestras including those in Milwaukee, Seattle, Indianapolis, Grand Rapids, Baltimore and the Smith center in Las Vegas. He not only won the USA Songwriting Contest, but has written the theme for the movie “My Date with Drew,” several broadcast commercials and has composed the full soundtracks for movies for the Hallmark Channel and Lifetime. His sound is romantic, swinging and sensual, but what sets DeSare apart is his ability to write original material that sounds fresh and contemporary, yet pays homage to the Great American Songbook. His compositions include a wide-range of romantic, funny, and soulful sounds that can be found on his top-selling recordings, according to the release.
The final concert of the season will feature husband and wife duo Sundae and Mr. Goessl on April 21 at the Broadway Theater. This duo puts on a vintage inspired show that blends blues, swing, country and Latin sounds. Performing hits from the roaring 20s to modern classics and originals, Sundae and Mr. Goessl utilize technique, technology and unique instrumentation to give this little band it's big band sound. Mr. Goessl's mesmerizing finger-style guitar dazzles and inspires while Sundae's sultry vocal interpretations drip with charm and nostalgia. The celebrated newly-wed couple has been providing entertainment to music lovers since 2014, including performing previously in downtown Rock Springs as part of the “brown bag” summer concert series. This busy duo has recorded five albums, nationally toured eight times, accepted two sponsorships and put on more than 700 shows.
About the Sweetwater County Concert Association
The Sweetwater County Concert Association is a local non-profit group whose mission is to bring the best in live professional entertainment to the residents of Sweetwater County at the lowest cost possible. The Concert Association offers guaranteed seats for the four concert series to members of the Association for one membership fee .Because of this, county residents have the opportunity to experience these family-friendly performances at local venues without the added cost and inconvenience of long drives or over-night stays. Sweetwater County Concert Association memberships are completely transferable.
Members of the Association also enjoy reciprocity with the Cheyenne and Craig, Colorado Concert Associations. This means that Sweetwater County Concert Association members are able to attend the concerts presented by these Associations as part of their local membership fee, thus tripling the number of performances available.
The Sweetwater County Concert Association sponsors a local scholarship program that provides music-related needs, such as instrument rental or repair, purchase of concert attire, etc., for local students. Sweetwater County Concert Association also promotes music education by working with Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services to provide student matinees and Master Classes whenever possible.
