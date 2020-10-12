ROCK SPRINGS — Relative Theatrics kicks off their eighth season with a theatre/film production of “And the Wind Howls” at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 virtually. This one-hour World Premiere is commissioned by Relative Theatrics and The Wyoming Arts Council. A discussion will follow the performance.
In the production, “And the Wind Howls,” Kat Tyler plays Jen, a young woman who returns to her hometown after her first year of college. She has always wanted to have a different life than her family has had but ultimately decides that Wyoming might not be so bad after all. Her best friend, Amber, played by Lea Bergman, however, cannot wait to leave. Inspired by the history of trailblazing women in Wyoming, Jen gets serious and starts creating social progress, and change local politics.
“And the Wind Howls” focuses on a small Wyoming community and the thought-provoking questions they ask as they try to move forward.
The production is supported in part by grants from the Wyoming Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts, Wyoming Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Pre- registration is required. Viewers can pre-register for the streaming performance at www.BroadwayRS.com.
