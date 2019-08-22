ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College will host C.J. Chivers on campus at three events on Friday, Sept. 6. There will be readings at noon in the WWCC Theatre and 7 p.m. in Room 1302 in addition to a panel discussion on veterans, war and the stresses of being a soldier at 2 p.m. in Room 1302, all on the Rock Springs campus. This events are free and open to the public.
Chivers is a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning, New York Times writer and Iraq War veteran. He will read from and discuss his 2018 book "The Fighters," which details the lives of several veterans. It is an unvarnished account of modern combat, told through the fighters who have waged America’s longest wars.
The New York Times called it, “A classic of war reporting. …The author’s stories give heart-rending meaning to the lives and deaths of these men and women, even if policymakers generally have not.”
He also wrote "The Gun," which is a history of the AK-47 which traces the invention of the assault rifle, following the miniaturization of rapid-fire arms from the American Civil War, through World War I, Vietnam War, to present-day Afghanistan, which Kalashnikovs and their knock-offs number as many as 100 million, one for every 70 people on earth.
“What makes 'The Gun' readable is its humanity," a Military Times review stated. "Chivers wants to show a richer context … and succeeds admirably.”
The event is sponsored by Western Wyoming Community College’s Wesswick Visiting Writer’s Committee and the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services. Books will be available for purchase at the venue and in the bookstore, with copies to borrow available in the Hay Library.
“We’re so lucky to have a writer of the caliber of CJ Chivers to speak with us here at Western, but also he’s a writer with a unique vantage point on the current wars that America has been engaged in. I think it’ll be a great educational experience,” said event organizer and Western English professor Chris Propst.
For more information, contact Propst at cpropst@westernwyoming.edu. To learn more about the author, go to www.cjchivers.com.
