GREEN RIVER -- The Sweetwater County Library System is holding two group art shows – one for quilters and the second for artists who work small.
October and November will be the annual Sweetwater Quilters Open Exhibit at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. Quilters are invited to enter up to two quilted pieces such as wall hangings, crib blankets, table runners, clothing or bags no larger than 45” x 60.” The deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 30. The exhibit will hang from Oct. 2 and run through Nov. 30.
Local artists are invited to display their smaller paintings and drawings at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. The Small Works Exhibit is an annual event of the Sweetwater County Library System and is scheduled Nov. 2 through Dec. 30 this year. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Oct. 31.
Smaller paintings, drawings and other 2D work will be accepted for this exhibit. The images must be minimum of 4 x 6 inches and no larger than 9 x 12 inches. These sizes do not include the frame dimensions. Photographs are not included in this show but photographers can enter the annual Photography Open later this winter.
The two-page entry form for both exhibits are available at the library circulation desks and the Community Fine Arts Center.
The deadlines allows staff time to hang the shows before the opening days of the exhibit. Participants are asked to drop off their entries at the library for the exhibit they are entering. The exhibits are open to Sweetwater County artists who are out of high school.
The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines, which are included on the application forms. Submissions will hang in public libraries and should conform to community standards in regard to subject matter.
Art will be original -- no copy work -- and not previously exhibited in the Library System. The artwork must be framed, ready to hang with wire and identified on the back with labels which are included in the application. Saw-tooth hangers will be accepted for smaller pieces.
The committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit.
For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries. Questions can be directed to and Debora Soule, CFAC director, at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.
