ROCK SPRINGS —The Community Fine Arts Center seeks quilters to display your creative quilting projects at the White Mountain Library. Quilts will be displayed from Sept. 11 through Oct. 31 for the annual Sweetwater Quilters Open Exhibit. This show is open to all quilters in Sweetwater County.
Quilters are invited to enter up to three quilted pieces such as wall hangings, crib blankets, table runners, clothing or bags, no larger than 45 inch by 60 inch. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Sept. 9. The exhibit will be hung by Sept. 11 and run through Oct. 31 at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.
The two-page entry form is available at any Sweetwater County Library System circulation desks and at the Community Fine Arts Center or at www.cfac4art.com. Packets are also available at the Fine Arts center or libraries.
Participants are asked to drop off their entries at the White Mountain Library.
The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which is included on the application forms. Quilts can be original or from patterns and with appropriate means to display them.
The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits.
The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Maser, Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule.
For more information about these exhibits and other library events visit http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries. For questions contact Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.