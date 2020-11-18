Lil Wayne performs at the Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware, on June 16, 2018. The rapper has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, an offense that carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Documents filed Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Miami federal court say the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had a gun and ammunition on Dec. 23 of last year despite knowing he had the previous felony.