ROCK SPRINGS — As COVID-19 continues to keep music lovers out of venues and away from large gatherings, Broadway Theater patrons have questions regarding the cancelled event, Chris Collins — A Tribute to John Denver.
Because of the current pandemic, the April 11 event did not take place.
Those who want to receive a refund can do so via the place of purchase — either online via Brown Paper Ticket, at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, 603 South Main St.
To receive a refund from Brown Paper Tickets, email refunds@brownpapertickets.com. Patrons need to be sure to include the order confirmation number.
If the tickets were purchased at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, patrons will need to return the physical tickets in order to receive their refunds
“On the other hand,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator said in a press release, “if people would rather take a charitable route and donate to future events, we would appreciate it. They can use it toward the Friends of the Broadway patron program, as well.”
The agency had hoped to reschedule the performance before December.
“A lot of folks were looking forward to this concert,” Brittain said. “We were disappointed that we couldn’t move forward with this.”
Currently, the organization is looking to do business with a new ticketing software company.
If patrons have questions regarding refunds, they may contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434.
