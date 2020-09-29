Anuel AA, left, kisses Karol G as they perform a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. Karol G. has four Latin Grammy nominations, including two shared with Nicki Minaj. Karol G’s fiancé, Puerto Rican rapper-singer Anuel AA, marked a major breakthrough this year as a first-time nominee. He scored seven nominations, including a bid for best new artist.