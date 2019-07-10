ROCK SPRINGS — Fort Caspar Museum has organized a traveling exhibit that features many of the U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming — its people, cities and towns, counties, and rivers — beginning with the earliest ship in 1900 up through ones that are in service today.
“Wyoming Navy” will travel to 11 towns and cities throughout Wyoming for 18 months before returning to Fort Caspar Museum for its final showing in October 2020. The unique exhibit will stop at the Rock Springs Historical Museum from July 27 to Sept. 6.
The Rock Springs Historical Museum will host an official opening and ribbon cutting of the traveling exhibit at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 29. The exhibit will then be open at the Museum 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Sept. 6.
The exhibit consists of 26 panels with photos and histories of forty vessels, from simple tugboats to a nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching multiple nuclear missiles. Fort Caspar Museum staff and a Casper College Museum Studies intern researched each ship and have included details such as shipyards where vessels were constructed, dates they were commissioned and decommissioned, crew and armament sizes, and the various missions in which they were involved during both times of peace and war.
This exhibit is sponsored by the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439 & Auxiliary. FCM is grateful to the VFW for transporting the “Wyoming Navy” exhibit to communities throughout the state.
Located in the historic City Hall building at 201 B Street in downtown Rock Springs, the Rock Springs Historical Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed Sundays and major holidays.
Find out more about the museum by calling 307-362-3138, visiting the city webpage at www.rwy.net or check them out on facebook.com/rsmuseum. The Museum staff invites residents and visitors alike to stop by and satisfy their love of history any time they are in downtown Rock Springs.
