ROCK SPRINGS — The first Mayor’s Arts Awards presentations will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. on March 31virtually on YouTube.
Nominations for the Mayor’s Arts Awards are accepted now through March 1.
In November 2019, Rock Springs was named one of three pilot communities for the Wyoming Arts Alliance Professional Development Program. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and the Community Fine Arts Center jointly applied for the program.
Since then Rock Springs art organizations, businesses and individuals along with the Wyoming Arts Alliance Program Coordinator have been collaborating on a regular basis on all aspects of developing this unique pilot workshop. From these meetings the Sweetwater Arts Partnership group was formed.
One of the projects discussed at these workshops was to have the Mayor of Rock Springs recognize local artists, patrons of the art, art educators, and community art supporters at a Mayor’s Arts Awards presentation. According to Rock Springs Mayor, Tim Kaumo, he was approached by the event organizers about hosting the Mayor’s Arts Awards and is very supportive. “I love the idea of recognizing and elevating the arts in our community so this is a wonderful program,” Kaumo said in a press release. “We have a vibrant arts scene in Rock Springs that’s often overlooked so the idea of the awards is a great way to bring more light to the arts community here.”
To view information on who to nominate, how to nominate, supporting materials, and nomination criteria, visit www.DowntownRS.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.