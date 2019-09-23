ROCK SPRINGS — People can enjoy a spooky night out with friends while supporting the theater department at Rock Springs High School at the same time.
The third annual RSHS theater escape rooms will kick off from 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the high school. Additional dates include Oct. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19. This year's theme is "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," and rooms include Little Black Dog, The Bride, Ghost in the Mirror and Cabin in the Woods.
Come with a group of friends and try to solve puzzles to escape the room within the 60-minute time limit. Small rooms accommodate two to four people and cost $20. Large rooms for four to six people cost $25. Reservations are available by sending an email to merrillr@sw1.k12.wy.us. Walk-ins are available, but those with reservations will have priority. Cash or check will be accepted.
