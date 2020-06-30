ROCK SPRINGS — The long awaited Maurice Sendak exhibit which was originally scheduled to be on display through July, will be a while longer according to Debora Soule, Community Fine Arts Center director. The exhibit will be postponed until fall 2022.
Due to the pandemic, museums and libraries across the country had to close to the public, and interrupted the schedule to exhibit this famous children’s book artist’s memorial traveling exhibit.
“While we are disappointed that we do not have it here in Rock Springs right now, thankfully it will still be available in a couple of years,” Soule said.
The traveling “Memorial Exhibition — 50 Years, 50 Works, 50 Reasons” includes work from Sendak’s estate, museums, and private collectors, providing a rare opportunity for Wyoming residents and those living beyond to view 50 drawings, watercolors, prints and other original pieces that represent Sendak’s career. Supplemental informative displays on Sendak’s life and work accompany each work.
The Community Fine Arts Center also has on display the majority of the art collection which was started by the Rock Springs High School students in the fall of 1939. It hung in the school until the CFAC was opened in 1966 for the public to enjoy the hundreds of pieces of art collected over the years.
“Sweetwater County School District #1 along with the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Library System have a wonderful, longstanding collaboration,” said Soule, “By working together the community has an impressive treasure of art for its citizens and visitors alike.”
The public is invited to see the current exhibits as well as the permanent collection on display. Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
