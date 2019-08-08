CHEYENNE — Citing Wyoming's "ever-growing public interest in Wyoming's rich cultural heritage," Gov. Mark Gordon proclaimed September Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month. Gov. Gordon's proclamation praised the WAAM celebration for actively engaging the public with Wyoming's diverse archeological resources.
The centerpiece of WAAM is an annually produced award-winning poster. This year's poster, "Exploring the Great Unknown," celebrates the 150th anniversary of John Wesley Powell's Colorado River Expedition. On May 24, 1869, nine men led by John Wesley Powell set off from the city of Green River in the territory of Wyoming to explore the last, large, unknown land area in the continental United States. The expedition down the Green and Colorado rivers and through the Grand Canyon continues to be one of the most celebrated adventures in American history.
The poster is available free of charge, and may be picked up at the State Historic Preservation Office, Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne, or in Laramie in the Anthropology Building located at 12th and Lewis, Room 312.
The posters are also available via mail with a $12 charge to cover shipping costs. The limit is one poster per person. Send a request along with a check or money order payable to "Wyoming Archaeology Month" and your name and mailing address to:
Judy Wolf, State Historic Preservation Office
Wyoming Archaeology Month, Dept. 3431,
1000 E. University Ave., Laramie, WY 82071.
WAAM 2019 apparel is available at a cost of $16 for short-sleeved shirts and long-sleeved shirts for $25. Shirts sized 2XL are an extra $1.50. Caps are also available for $16. Proceeds benefit WAAM activities. To order, visit http://wyoshpo.state.wy.us/index.php/events-training/archaeology-awareness-month/archaeology-wear.
September's WAAM celebration will include the 21st annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and WAAM sponsored lecture by Dr. John W. Verano, professor of anthropology at Tulane University titled "Human Sacrifice in Ancient Peru: New Discoveries and New Questions."
Professor Verano is a biological anthropologist, who specializes in human skeletal anatomy, paleopathology, bioarcheology and forensic anthropology. His research on human sacrifice in ancient Peru was featured in the February 2019 issue of National Geographic.
The lecture, scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 26 in the University of Wyoming Ag Auditorium, is free and open to the public. A reception will follow the lecture in the Department of Anthropology foyer.
The Archaeology Fair, which has grown in popularity, will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site in Laramie. The fair will showcase Wyoming's rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day and provides and unique and fun hands-on learning experience for all ages. Attendees are invited to try their hand at flint knapping, atlatl throwing, pottery making, and historic games, as well as hide painting, cordage making, soapstone carving and more. Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to meet local archaeologists, ask questions, find answers and get "hands-on" with these experts.
