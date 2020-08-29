Actors Michael B. Jordan, Leitia Wright, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Daniel Kaluuya and Danai Gurira pose for photographers upon arrival at the Feb. 8, 2018, premiere of the film "Black Panther" in London. Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. He was 43.