Nicky, right, and his brother Sam Woolf talk about their project Books for Dad at their home in London on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Geoff Woolf gave his sons a love for literature. When he got sick with COVID-19, they turned to books to help him — and others. The 73-year-old retired lawyer was hospitalized in London in March, and within days he was on a ventilator in intensive care. Then sons Nicky, a 33-year-old journalist, and Sam, a 28-year-old actor, had an idea: Maybe literature could help him and other patients.