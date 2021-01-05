ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, Community Fine Arts Center and the newly formed Sweetwater Arts Partnership want locals and visitors to discover, learn and be inspired through the arts. To that end they are issuing a challenge to the community, take the Pledge to Attend in 2021. The Pledge is simple, pledge to attend at least one arts activity each month during 2021.
“It can be live music performances, theater productions, gallery shows, or workshops,” Debora Soule, director of the Community Fine Arts Center said in a press release.
“Many of the events are free and offer and great opportunity for families to participate,” Soule said. “And under current conditions, some are streaming so it’s a safe way to appreciate the arts,” she concluded.
The pledge forms will be available online or at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Community Fine Arts Center. There will be monthly prizes for completing the Pledge along with a special gift for those who complete the pledge at the end of the year.
For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
