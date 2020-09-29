ROCK SPRINGS — Don’t let the recent pandemic keep you from enjoying a month long celebration of our local microbrews and a chance to try some new brews you might not otherwise.
The first-ever Virtual Oktoberfest invites beer fans to enjoy a “cold one” in the breweries or at home with friends and family.
Tickets are $40 and will be available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, 603 South Main St. They can be purchased beginning Oct. 1 through the month of October. Tickets include one “tab” to redeem at the breweries.
Anyone who buys the tickets will be entered to win a beer sampler gift package and a pint glass with the logo.
Tickets include:
— A 32 ounce crowler from Bitter Creek Brewing
— A 32 ounce crowler of your choice from Square State Brewing
— A 16 ounce can of your choice from Bad Joker.
— A pint glass of the Oktoberfest 2020 Logo
As always, participants are reminded to drink responsibly.
Proceeds will go toward future events and projects in Downtown Rock Springs.
For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
