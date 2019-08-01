PINEDALE — Pinedale’s 12th annual Soundcheck Summer Music Series concludes Friday, Aug. 9, with Charleston, South Carolina, blues-rockers The High Divers headlining the Legion Park Stage. Oklahoma City indie folk trio The Annie Oakley will open the show.
All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale. All shows are free to the public and start at 5 p.m.
With anthemic choruses, lush three-part harmonies, and rhythms rooted just as deeply in Motown as in rock ’n’ roll of the past and present, The High Divers create songs that nod to the classics, while carving out a sonic space all their own, according to a press release. A fixture of the South Carolina music scene, the band is known for its charismatic on-stage swagger and it’s ability to get the crowd completely and unabashedly involved.
“Every show we play, I get people to sing along with us, and it’s a beautiful thing, something I look forward to every night” Luke Mitchell said.
The band is comprised of husband and wife Luke Mitchell (guitar and vocals) and Mary Alice Mitchell (keyboards and vocals) along with Julius DeAngelis (drums) and Kevin Early (bass and vocals). Each member of the band grew up on Hilton Head Island, before relocating to Charleston to officially form The High Divers.
Annie Oakley is an indie folk band fronted by identical twin sisters Jo and Sophia Babb, paired with the violin and harmonies of Nia Personette. They’re keen on telling stories that touch on the most human of elements, finding the sweetest harmonies they can, and playing shows where they meet the listeners they're playing for.
The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by The Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from the town of Pinedale, Sublette County Recreation Board, Pinedale Travel & Tourism Commission, Wyoming Arts Council and Wyoming Cultural Trust.
