ROCK SPRINGS — The Actors' Mission is putting on its production of “A Doll’s House Part 2” by Lucas Hnath this month at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs.
This play, directed by Rebecca Frost Mayer, is a new work written in response to an old classic. Written in 2017, “A Doll’s House Part 2” is a sequel to “A Doll’s House,” the Henrik Ibsen play written in 1879. While the play continues the story of the original, picking up 15 years later, Mayer said that audience members do not need to be familiar with the original to enjoy the show. Although the setting is 1894 Norway, the language of the play is modern, and the story stands on its own.
“A Doll’s House” originally followed Nora in her decision to leave her husband Torvald and their family. This new play shows Nora returning to demand that Torvald finalize their divorce. She is also confronted by her old nanny, Ann Marie, and her youngest daughter, Emmy.
Mayer described the play as a “story that deals with serious relationships and serious challenges with a touch of humor.” It is a drama written for adult audiences, but it incorporates comedy throughout, even as it addresses mature issues.
With only four actors, the cast is what makes this production unique, according to Mayer. She explained that although the actors all have varying levels of experience, they work together beautifully, and each brings something unique to the show. Jasmine Weaver, who plays Nora, is on stage for the entire production, so she is the common denominator that ties everything together. Rounding out the cast are James Gustafson as Torvald, Ann Maria Matilda as Ann Marie, and Julia Eaton as Emmy.
“There are no right answers in this play,” Mayer said.
She believes audience members will leave with their own opinion about who they agree with and who is right or wrong. But she also said that the play rings true to her because of the challenges she has faced in her own life, and she believes that it will ring true in some way for everyone who pays attention.
The run of “A Doll’s House Part 2” continues at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs on Oct. 12, 17 and 19 at 7 p.m. or Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. Admission is free, and a complimentary meal is served one hour prior to curtain time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.