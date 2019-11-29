SATURDAY, November 30, 2019
Up in Arms Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Small Business Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Downtown Rock Springs.
Make-and-take an Ornament: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sweetwater County Historical Museum, 3 East Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
Santa Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B St.
Horse and Carriage Rides: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main St., Rock Springs.
Christmas Gift Show: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 South Main St., Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, December 1, 2019
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
MONDAY, December 2, 2019
Festival of Trees: view trees and baskets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Monday Madness for teens: 4:30-6 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Suicide Bereavement Support Group: 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Cocoa, Cookies, and the Marguerite Santa: 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B St.
Pop Music Concert: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 North 1st East, Green River.
TUESDAY, December 3, 2019
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
Festival of Trees: view trees and baskets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Western Wyoming Community College Room 1003, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Make Your Own Ornaments: 5-7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas”: 7 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Green River City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall council chambers, 50 E. Second N.
Rock Springs City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall council chambers, 212 D St.
WEDNESDAY, December 4, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Festival of Trees: view trees and baskets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
UFO Club: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Western President Listening Session: 6-7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College Green River Center, 1 College Way, Green River.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
