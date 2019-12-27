SATURDAY, December 28, 2019
End of the Year Discount Day: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, 3900 Sweetwater Drive; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Closest to the Pin Contest: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
SUNDAY, December 29, 2019
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
MONDAY, December 30, 2019
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS ) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
NEW YEAR'S DAY, Jan. 1, 2020
What’s closed? City, county, state and federal offices, along with banks, credit unions and other businesses are closed in observance of New Year's Day. The Rocket-Miner offices also are closed. The New Year's Day edition of the newspaper will be circulated on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
FRIDAY, January 3, 2020
Wyoming Health Fair blood screening: 7-10 a.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
