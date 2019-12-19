SATURDAY, December 21, 2019
Horse and Carriage Rides: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main St., Rock Springs.
Santa Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B St.
Holiday Gift Wrapping Services: noon to 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
"The Polar Express" screening: 2 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Living Nativity program: 5:30-6, 6-6:30, 6:30-7 and 7-7:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, December 22, 2019
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
MONDAY, December 23, 2019
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, December 24, 2019
Holy Spirit Catholic Community Christmas services: 4 p.m. children's mass and 7 p.m. mass at Saints Cyril & Methodius Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs.
Holy Spirit Catholic Community Christmas services: 4 p.m at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 116 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Christmas Eve Carols & Candles: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar St., Rock Springs.
Christmas Eve candlelight service: 7 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, corner of Willow and Walnut St., Rock Springs.
CHRISTMAS DAY, Dec. 25, 2019
What’s closed? City, county, state and federal offices, along with banks, credit unions and most retail outlets are closed in observance of Christmas. The Rocket-Miner offices also are closed. The Christmas edition of the newspaper will be circulated on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Holy Spirit Catholic Community Christmas services: 8 a.m. at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 3650 Highway 191, Eden.
Holy Spirit Catholic Community Christmas services: 12 a.m. (midnight mass), 11:30 a.m in Spanish and 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 116 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Holy Spirit Catholic Community Christmas services: 10 a.m. at Saints Cyril & Methodius Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs.
Holy Spirit Catholic Community Christmas services: 2 p.m. at St. Vivian Mission Church, Superior.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
