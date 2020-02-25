WEDNESDAY, February 26, 2020
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Gardening tips for adults: 2 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Mars Club for grades 5 and above: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Southwest Counseling Service board meeting: 6 p.m. at 2706 Ankeny Way, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, February 27, 2020
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Exploration — Art: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Registration required.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Bowling Liberally with Yana Ludwig: 5 p.m. at Pla Mor Lanes, 327 C St., Rock Springs.
Pinedale Fine Arts Council presents the Hiplet Ballerinas: 7 p.m. at the Sheppard Auditorium, 101 Hennick St., Pinedale.
FRIDAY, February 28, 2020
STEM Through Play: 10 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Munchkins Bounce: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Western Wyoming Sportsman's Expo: 5-9 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
"Little Women" the Broadway Musical: 7:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
SATURDAY, February 29, 2020
Castle Rock Medical Center health fair: 9 a.m. to noon at Castle Rock Medical Center, 1400 Uinta Drive, Green River.
Western Wyoming Sportsman's Expo: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Dr. Seuss Party: noon at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Neurograhica Drawing and Painting Class: 1 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Grant Christensen book signing and discussion: 1 p.m. at Sidekicks Bookbar, 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Crochet Edgings: 1-4 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
"Little Women" the Broadway Musical: 7:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, March 1, 2020
Western Wyoming Sportsman's Expo: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
