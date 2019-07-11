FRIDAY, July 12, 2019
Movin' with the Munchkins: 10 a.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans streets, Rock Springs.
Wibit Floating Obstacle Course: 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
SATURDAY, July 13, 2019
Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast: 8-10 a.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs.
International Day: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo - Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Wibit Floating Obstacle Course: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
Space Mountain floating iceberg: 1-2:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
SUNDAY, July 14, 2019
National High School Finals Rodeo - Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo performance: 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex grandstands, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
MONDAY, July 15, 2019
National High School Finals Rodeo performances: 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex grandstands, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo - Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Remember When Monday — History of Sweetwater County churches: 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. free presentations; lunch and dinner available for a fee at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Family Fun Run—Gummy Worm: 6 p.m. at Expedition Island Pavilion, 475 South 2nd East, Green River.
TCF of Sweetwater County grief support group: 6:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St. The group is for those who have lost a child, sibling or grandchild.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, July 16, 2019
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. at the County Courthouse, 80 West Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
National High School Finals Rodeo performances: 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex grandstands, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo - Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Lunar Lander Challenge: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Brown Bag Concert Series with Jeremy Facknitz: noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bank Court on D St. between Broadway and South Main Street, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Green River City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall council chambers, 50 E. Second N.
Rock Springs City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall council chambers, 212 D St.
WEDNESDAY, July 17, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo performances: 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex grandstands, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo - Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Lego Club: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Dip, Dodge & Slide: 1:30-4 p.m. at Century West Park, 1057 Evergreen Way, Rock Springs.
A is for Art: 2 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Registration required.
Lego Club: 3 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers' Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
WWCC Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. workshop and 7:15 p.m. meeting at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Concert in the Park with The EIO Band: 7 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans streets, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, July 18, 2019
National High School Finals Rodeo performances: 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex grandstands, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo - Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Pop Up Library & Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Truman Elementary School, 1055 W. Teton Blvd., Green River.
Main Street Market: 4-7 p.m. along South Main St., Rock Springs.
Knit On!: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County Republican Party Central Committee meeting: 6 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Concert in the Park with BOCES: 7 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans streets, Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, July 19, 2019
National High School Finals Rodeo performances: 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex grandstands, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo - Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 10 a.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans streets, Rock Springs.
2nd Annual Mansface Mountain Music Festival: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Expedition Island Park, 475 South 2nd East, Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.