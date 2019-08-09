SATURDAY, August 10, 2019
Green River Pond & Garden Tour: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 12 homes in Green River and Rock Springs. (see the rocketminer.com calendar entry for a list of homes.)
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Wibit Floating Obstacle Course: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
11th Annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews: noon to 10 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs.
Space Mountain floating iceberg: 1-2:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
Flaming Gorge’s 75th birthday party for Smokey Bear: 3 p.m. at Red Canyon Lodge lawn, 2450 Red Canyon Road off of Highway 44, 3.5 miles west of Highway 191.
Sweetwater Speedway Stock Car Races: 7:30 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
MONDAY, August 12, 2019
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board meeting: 6 p.m. at Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, August 13, 2019
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting: 7 p.m. at Central Administration Building, 351 Monroe Ave., Green River.
Brown Bag Concert Series with Tim Marcum: noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bank Court on D St. between Broadway and South Main Street, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
WEDNESDAY, August 14, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Christian Women’s Club breakfast buffet meeting: 9 a.m. at Western Wyoming Community College Room 1309, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers’ Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
Concert in the Park with Wyoming Raised: 7 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs.
VIRS Respite Care monthly board meeting: 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Health And Human Services Building, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.