SATURDAY, August 31, 2019
47th annual Mountain Man Rendezvous: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fort Bridger State Historic Site, three miles south of Interstate 80, Exit 34. (For a detailed schedule, see the calendar at rocketminer.com.)
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Sweetwater Downs horse racing: 1 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Sweetwater Speedway Stock Car Races: 7:30 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, September 1, 2019
47th annual Mountain Man Rendezvous: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fort Bridger State Historic Site, three miles south of Interstate 80, Exit 34.
Open House honoring Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sommers Homestead Living History Museum, 734 East Green River Road, north of Pinedale. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with the WCHF presentation at 1 p.m.
Sweetwater Downs horse racing: 1 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
MONDAY, September 2, 2019
Labor Day: most city, county, state and federal offices, as well as banks and some other services will be closed for the holiday. The Rocket-Miner offices will be closed.
Southwest Wyoming Central Labor Council Labor Day picnic: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Crossroads West Park, 744 Gookin-White Mountain Road, Rock Springs.
TUESDAY, September 3, 2019
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Back to school craft: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall council chambers, 50 E. Second N.
Rock Springs City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall council chambers, 212 D St.
WEDNESDAY, September 4, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers’ Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
College Night Out: 6-8 p.m. at Bank Court, D St. between Broadway and South Main St., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
