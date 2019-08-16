SATURDAY, August 17, 2019
Run with the Horses — 10K, Half and Full Marathon: 7 a.m. starting at Expedition Island Park, 475 S. Second E., Green River.
2019 River Festival: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Expedition Island Park, 475 South 2nd East, Green River.
Tiger Proud Community Fundraising Event: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Chapter L PEO Garage sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 older building, 551 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Space Mountain floating iceberg: 1-2:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
SUNDAY, August 18, 2019
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #24 Meeting: 1 p.m. at Archie Hay Post #24 old building, 551 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
MONDAY, August 19, 2019
The Compassionate Friends of Sweetwater County grief support group: 6:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St. TCF is open to those who have lost a child, sibling or grandchild.
Hiroya Tsukamoto Concert: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, August 20, 2019
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Brown Bag Concert Series with McLeod Nine: noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bank Court on D St. between Broadway and South Main Street, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Green River City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall council chambers, 50 E. Second N.
Rock Springs City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall council chambers, 212 D St.
WEDNESDAY, August 21, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers’ Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
Concert in the Park with Nowhere Fast: 7 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.