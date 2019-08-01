SATURDAY, August 3, 2019
Wyoming's Big Show, the Sweetwater County Fair: main gates open from 10:30 a.m. to midnight; Brown's Amusement Carnival from 1-11 p.m.; RATT in Concert at 8:30 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. (Detailed schedule available at rocketminer.com.)
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Space Mountain floating iceberg: 1-2:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
SUNDAY, August 4, 2019
Wyoming's Big Show, the Sweetwater County Fair: open exhibit release and premium payout from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in exhibit hall at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
MONDAY, August 5, 2019
5K Family Fun Run "Pick Your Peak": 6 p.m. starting at Pilot Butte Elementary School, 1003 Summit Drive, Rock Springs.
Suicide Bereavement Support Group: 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, August 6, 2019
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Castle Rock Medical Center new building groundbreaking ceremony: 10:30 a.m. in front of the existing building, 1400 Uinta Drive, Green River.
Reading program end of summer picnic: noon at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Brown Bag Concert Series with Annie Oakley: noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bank Court on D St. between Broadway and South Main Street, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Green River City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall council chambers, 50 E. Second N.
Rock Springs City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall council chambers, 212 D St.
WEDNESDAY, August 7, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County Library end of summer Medieval Faire: 11 a.m. at Centennial Park, 160 East Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
Dip, Dodge & Slide: 1:30-4 p.m. at Century West Park, 1057 Evergreen Way, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers' Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
Concert in the Park with ZamTrip: 7 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs.
Mutual UFO Network: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
