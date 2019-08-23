SATURDAY, August 24, 2019
Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial: all day at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Spaceport Days 2019: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport, about five miles south of Green River on Airport Road off Wyoming Highway 530.
United Way Helping Hands Day: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at United Way of Southwest Wyoming, 510 South Main St., Rock Springs.
Food Truck Fair: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Sweetwater Downs horse racing: 1 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, August 25, 2019
Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial: all day at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Sweetwater Downs horse racing: 1 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
MONDAY, August 26, 2019
Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial: all day at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, August 27, 2019
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Brown Bag Concert Series with Joe Barbuto Trio: noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bank Court on D St. between Broadway and South Main Street, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
WEDNESDAY, August 28, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers’ Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
Southwest Counseling Service board meeting: 6 p.m. at 2706 Ankeny Way, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com.
