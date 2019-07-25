SATURDAY, July 27, 2019
Kitties and pancakes fundraiser for Small Town Community Cats: 8-10 a.m. at Applebee’s, 2491 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs.
Red Desert Roundup Rodeo parade: 10 a.m. in downtown Rock Springs. The route will begin at B and Broadway; head east on Broadway; under the under pass; continuing on M St.; left on Pilot Butte to K St.; K St. to North Front; right on North Front to Elk; left on Grant and over the overpass.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Wyoming’s Big Show, the Sweetwater County Fair: open class and FFA static entries accepted from 1-5 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Space Mountain floating iceberg: 1-2:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
Red Desert Roundup Rodeo: 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex grandstands, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, July 28, 2019
Wyoming’s Big Show, the Sweetwater County Fair: open class and FFA static entries accepted from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; open horse performance events at 9 a.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
MONDAY, July 29, 2019
Wyoming’s Big Show, the Sweetwater County Fair: 8 a.m, 4-H/FFA Horse Performance Events; 9 a.m., 4-H Fashion Revue; and 6 p.m., 4-H Cat Show at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, July 30, 2019
Wyoming’s Big Show, the Sweetwater County Fair: main gates open from 2-9 p.m.; Brown’s Amusement Carnival from 6-10 p.m.; Trace Adkins concert at 8:30 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. (Detailed schedule available at rocketminer.com.)
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Fun with UV beads: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Brown Bag Concert Series with Nick Gomez: noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bank Court on D St. between Broadway and South Main Street, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
WEDNESDAY, July 31, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Wyoming’s Big Show, the Sweetwater County Fair: main gates open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Brown’s Amusement Carnival from noon to 11 p.m.; Muddfest concerts at 6 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. (Detailed schedule available at rocketminer.com.)
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Lego Club: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
A is for Art: 2 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Registration required.
Lego Club: 3 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers’ Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
SBOCES Summer Theatre for Youth presents “Twelfth Night”: 6:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College’s Western Commons outdoor amphitheater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
