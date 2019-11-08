SATURDAY, November 9, 2019
Third annual Veterans Freedom Run/Walk: 9 a.m. to noon at American Legion Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River.
Ninth annual Home and Holiday Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Relief Printmaking: 2-4 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Gentry Fox RDSV2 Album Release Concert: 7 p.m. to midnight at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, November 10, 2019:
Ninth annual Home and Holiday Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
MONDAY, November 11, 2019:
Veterans Day Gettysburg Address presentations: 9 a.m., noon and 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Park, {span}425 E. Teton Blvd., Green River.{/span}
Walk to End Alzheimer’s planning meeting: 10 a.m. at Deer Trail Assisted Living, 2360 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs.
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Free lunch for veterans and a guest: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s downstairs cafe, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Veterans Day celebration: 2:30 p.m. at Sage Elementary School, 309 Summit Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
