SATURDAY, November 2, 2019
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Holiday Harvest Bazaar: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church UCC, 1275 Adams Ave., Rock Springs.
Hart and Hart — A Father and Son Exhibit opening reception: 2-4 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit and Banquet: 4-11 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. Tickets are sold out.
SUNDAY, November 3, 2019
Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic: 8:15 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
MONDAY, November 4, 2019
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
More than Skin Deep — How Beauty Affects Human Interaction: noon at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Monday Madness for teens: 4:30-6 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Suicide Bereavement Support Group: 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 North 1st East, Green River.
TUESDAY, November 5, 2019
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Writing workshop by Mary Budd Flitner: 1-3:45 p.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs.
Book signing for “My Ranch, Too: A Wyoming Memoir”: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Sidekicks Bookbar, 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Public meeting on water demand management: 6-8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East, Green River.
“My Ranch, Too” memoir reading by Mary Budd Flitner: 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall council chambers, 50 E. Second N.
Rock Springs City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall council chambers, 212 D St.
WEDNESDAY, November 6, 2019:
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Movin’ with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
A is for Art Class: 4 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Preregistration required.
Busy Bee & Co. Ribbon Cutting: 5:30 p.m. at the Busy Bee store, 623 Pilot Butte Ave., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
UFO Club: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
More than Skin Deep — How Beauty Affects Human Interaction: 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.