SATURDAY, October 19, 2019
Fall 2019 Geology Expo and Rock Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Rebel Junk Vintage Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Haunted Library Escape Room: noon to 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E. Reservations required.
2019 Fur Ball presents “The Great Catsby”: 5-9:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Ballroom, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs High School Theater scary escape rooms: 5-9 p.m. at RSHS, 1375 James Drive.
“A Doll’s House Part 2”: 7 p.m. with a complimentary meal at 6 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, October 20, 2019
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #24 Meeting: 1 p.m. at Archie Hay Post #24 Old Building, 551 Broadway, Rock Springs.
“A Doll’s House Part 2”: 2 p.m. with a complimentary meal at 1 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
MONDAY, October 21, 2019
Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E. Reservations required.
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Perchance to Dream? The Science of Sleep: noon at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
TCF of Sweetwater County grief support group: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St., Rock Springs. The group is for those who have lost a child, sibling or grandchild.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 North 1st East, Green River.
TUESDAY, October 22, 2019
Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E. Reservations required.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Chess Club: 6:30-10 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
WEDNESDAY, October 23, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East. Reservations required.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Perchance to Dream? The Science of Sleep: 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.