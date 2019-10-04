SATURDAY, October 5, 2019
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Sweetwater County Fire Department open house: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Harry Potter Party: noon to 2 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Western Wyoming Community College Performing Arts Department presents "A Grand Night for Singing": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at WWCC Theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street Fall Crawl: 3-8 p.m. starting at the Brewery, 50 W. Railroad St., Green River.
Rock Springs High School Theater scary escape rooms: 5-9 p.m. at RSHS, 1375 James Drive.
Ladies Night Out — Unmasking Breast Cancer masquerade party: 6-9 p.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
The Rice Brothers concert: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs High School theater, 1375 James Drive.
Billy Dean Live: 7 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, October 6, 2019
Open house in honor of Mary "Mickey" Thoman's 90th birthday: 3-7 p.m. with dinner and cake at 4 p.m. at Eden Valley Community Center, 4039 Highway 191, Farson.
MONDAY, October 7, 2019
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Monday Madness: 4:30-6 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Open house on Ashley National Forest management plan: 5-7 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Suicide Bereavement Support Group: 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, Oct. 8, 2019
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Chess Club: 6:30-10 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting: 7 p.m. at Central Administration Building, 351 Monroe Ave., Green River.
WEDNESDAY, October 9, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Mustang Preview Day: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
VIRS Respite Care monthly board meeting: 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Health And Human Services Building, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Halloween Book Crafts for adults: 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
“Breaking the Boom and Bust Cycle: Viewpoints from Southwest Wyoming”: 6:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
