SATURDAY, October 26, 2019
Church Bazaar Craft & Bake Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St
Downtown Rock Springs Halloween Stroll: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, at the corner of B and Broadway streets.
Seventh annual Long Dog Derby Day: 11 a.m. on South Main Street in Rock Springs.
Comics and Gamers Con: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Haunted Library Escape Room: noon to 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E. Reservations required.
Halloween Carnival: 1-5 p.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Pinedale Theatre Company presents "Beauty and the Beast": 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Pinedale Auditorium, 101 Hennick St., Pinedale. Tickets required.
Comedy Night with Dusty Slay: 6-9 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Rock Springs High School Scary Stories Haunted House: 6-10 p.m. at the high school theater, 1375 James Drive.
Three Bad Jacks concert: 7:30-10 p.m. at American Legion Post 28, 38 North Center St., Green River.
MONDAY, October 28, 2019
Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River. Reservations required.
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Sharp Points — Rhetorical Needlework and Craftivism: noon at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs High School Scary Stories Haunted House: 6-10 p.m. at the high school theater, 1375 James Drive.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 North 1st East, Green River.
TUESDAY, October 29, 2019
Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River. Reservations required.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Spooktacular Story Time: 6 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East, Green River.
Halloween Evening Story Time: 6 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs High School Scary Stories Haunted House: 6-10 p.m. at the high school theater, 1375 James Drive.
Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency downtown merchant meeting: 6 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St.
Christine Stenquist — Medical Cannabis and the Fight for Patients' Rights: 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River. Tickets required.
WEDNESDAY, October 30, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East, Green River. Reservations required.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Southwest Counseling Service board meeting: 6 p.m. at the facility, 2706 Ankeny Way, Rock Springs.
Sharp Points—Rhetorical Needlework and Craftivism: 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College Room 1302, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
