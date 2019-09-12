SATURDAY, September 14, 2019
Coats and Cans for Kids 5K/10K: 8:30-11 a.m. at Stagecoach Elementary, 3000 Stagecoach Blvd., Rock Springs.
Kokanee salmon viewing: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at first bridge in Sheep Creek Geological Loop off Highway 44, south of Manila, Utah.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
ARTember: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on South Main Street in Rock Springs.
Toy Story Stuffed Animal Sleepover: noon to 4 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North First E.
Wyoming Roots Music Festival: 7-9 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs.
Mega Monster Truck Tour: 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, September 15, 2019
American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 24 Meeting: 1 p.m. at Archie Hay Post No. 24 old building, 551 Broadway, Rock Springs.
MONDAY, September 16, 2019
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First East.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Uinta Bank Grand Opening & 100 Year Celebration: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bank, 301 Second St., Rock Springs.
Remember When Monday — "Energy and Mining of the Future": noon and 6:30 p.m. free presentations with meals served for a fee at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
TCF of Sweetwater County grief support group: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 North First East, Green River.
TUESDAY, September 17, 2019
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Mark Jenkins' "World to Wyoming" program on Namibia: 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall council chambers, 50 E. Second N.
Rock Springs City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall council chambers, 212 D St.
Neil McCoy in concert: 7:30 p.m. at Rock Springs High School theater, 1375 James Drive. Tickets available at the Rock Springs and Green River chambers of commerce or at the door.
WEDNESDAY, September 18, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
A is for Art Class: 4 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Preregistration required.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
