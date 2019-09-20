SATURDAY, September 21, 2019
Hero Appreciation Days: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Museum Day performance by Steve Davis: 1-3 p.m. at Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B St.
Missoula Children's Theater presents "Pinocchio": 4 p.m. at Rock Springs High School theater, 1375 James Drive.
Jack Wright's Tribute to Neil Diamond: 7 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs.
MONDAY, September 23, 2019
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Fall Colloquia series — "Dr. Feelgood: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the FDA": noon at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, September 24, 2019
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Chess Club: 6:30-10 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
WEDNESDAY, September 25, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Brad Cutler State Farm Open House: 3-6 p.m. at the office, 341 Uinta Drive, Green River.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Southwest Counseling Service board meeting: 6 p.m. at the facility, 2706 Ankeny Way, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
Fall Colloquia series — "Dr. Feelgood: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the FDA": noon at Western Wyoming Community College Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Public meeting for proposed Green River Dog Park: 7 p.m. at Green River High School commons area, 1615 Hitching Post Drive.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com.
