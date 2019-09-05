SATURDAY, September 7, 2019
Community Yard Sale: 7 a.m to 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Chamber Of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive.
Sweetwater Mountain Biking Association (SMBA) Trails Day MTB Jam: 8 a.m. at Wilkins Peak Trails System near FMC Park, 175 Scotts Bottom Road, Green River. Registration required.
Free on-site document shredding: 8-11 a.m. at Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive, Green River.
The Compassionate Friends of Sweetwater County Walk to Remember: 9:30 a.m. starting at the Fish Bowl, 1410 Uinta Drive, Green River.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Salsa Sip and Stroll: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at downtown Rock Springs locations. See a complete list of vendors at the rocketminer.com calendar.
Sweetwater Downs horse racing: 1 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Green River High School theater presents "Forever Plaid": 7 p.m. at GRHS theater, 1615 Hitching Post Drive.
SUNDAY, September 8, 2019
Sweetwater Downs horse racing: 1 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
MONDAY, September 9, 2019
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Monday Madness for teens: 4:30-6 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board meeting: 6 p.m. at Central Administration Building board room, 3550 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 North 1st East, Green River.
West African Kora Harp concert: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
TUESDAY, September 10, 2019
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) listening session: 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Mural Unveiling Open House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Able Hands, 126 Elk St., Rock Springs.
Scotland, England & Wales informational meeting: 6-8 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Christian Women’s After 5 Club dinner meeting: 6:15 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College Room 1003, Rock Springs. RSVP required.
Chess Club: 6:30-10 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting: 7 p.m. at Central Administration Building, 351 Monroe Ave., Green River.
WEDNESDAY, September 11, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Christian Women’s Club breakfast buffet meeting: 9 a.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1003, Rock Springs. RSVP required.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers' Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
VIRS Respite Care monthly board meeting: 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Health And Human Services Building, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
