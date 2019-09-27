SATURDAY, September 28, 2019
Rock Springs Public Lands Day: meet at 8 a.m at the Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office parking lot, 280 North Highway 191, then travel to the 2018 Laney Fire Rim area to plant sagebrush seedlings.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Western Wyoming Community College 60th Anniversary: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at WWCC Western Commons area, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
MY LIFE empowering group MY FEST event: noon to 4 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs.
Halloween Crochet Workshop: 2 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Preregistration required.
Steam Locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 returns: 2-10 p.m. at downtown Rock Springs near the Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, 603 South Main St.
Rock Springs High School Theater scary escape rooms: 5-9 p.m. at the RSHS theater, 1375 James Drive.
SUNDAY, September 29, 2019
Steam Locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 returns: all day at downtown Rock Springs near the Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, 603 South Main St.
American Legion membership drive for Sweetwater County veterans: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River.
MONDAY, September 30, 2019
Hay Library Book Sale: 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Good Trouble — Empowering Students to be Advocates in their Community: noon at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 North 1st East, Green River.
TUESDAY, Oct. 1, 2019
Hay Library Book Sale: 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1003, 2500 College Ave., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
P.E.O. joint chapter meeting followed by Chapter AE meeting: 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar St., Rock Springs.
Green River City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall council chambers, 50 E. Second N.
Rock Springs City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall council chambers, 212 D St.
WEDNESDAY, October 2, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Hay Library Book Sale: 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
A is for Art Class: 4 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Preregistration required.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
UFO Club meeting: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Good Trouble — Empowering Students to be Advocates in their Community: 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
