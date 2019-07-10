THURSDAY, July 11, 2019
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Outdoor Days: 12:30-2:30 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Crafternoon for teens: 1:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Main Street Market: 4-7 p.m. along South Main St., Rock Springs.
Knit On!: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Wyoming Shakespeare Company presents “Twelfth Night”: 7 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, July 12, 2019
Movin’ with the Munchkins: 10 a.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans streets, Rock Springs.
Wibit Floating Obstacle Course: 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
SATURDAY, July 13, 2019
Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast: 8-10 a.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs.
International Day: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo — Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Wibit Floating Obstacle Course: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
Space Mountain floating iceberg: 1-2:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
SUNDAY, July 14, 2019
National High School Finals Rodeo — Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo: 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex grandstands, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.