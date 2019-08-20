WEDNESDAY, August 21, 2019 Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs. VIRS Respite Care ribbon-cutting: noon at 333 Broadway Suite 210, Rock Springs. Green River URA/Main Street Farmers’ Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt. Concert in the Park with Nowhere Fast: 7 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs. Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River. THURSDAY, August 22, 2019 Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial: all day at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs. Main Street Market: 4-7 p.m. along South Main Street, Rock Springs. Knit On!: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center parking lot party: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1180 College Drive, Rock Springs. Meet the Teachers Night: 6-8 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic School, 210 A St., Rock Springs. Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition qualifying round: 7 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs. Concert at the Clock Tower: 7-9 p.m. at Clock Tower Plaza, 51 East Flaming Gorge Way, Green River. FRIDAY, August 23, 2019 Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial: all day at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs. Food Truck Fair: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive. Sweetwater Downs horse racing: 4 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. Artini: 6 p.m. at Bank Court, D St. between Broadway and South Main St., Rock Springs. Tickets required. Hot August Night Street Dance: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B St., Rock Springs. Spaceport Days 2019: 8-11 p.m. at Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport, about five miles south of Green River on Airport Road off Wyoming Highway 530. Flaming Gorge sky viewing program: 9 p.m. at Lucerne Campground amphitheater, five miles north of Manila, Utah off Wyoming Highway 530. SATURDAY, August 24, 2019 Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial: all day at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs. Spaceport Days 2019: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport, about five miles south of Green River on Airport Road off Wyoming Highway 530. United Way Helping Hands Day: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at United Way of Southwest Wyoming, 510 South Main St., Rock Springs. Food Truck Fair: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive. Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St. Sweetwater Downs horse racing: 1 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
WEDNESDAY, August 21, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
VIRS Respite Care ribbon-cutting: noon at 333 Broadway Suite 210, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers’ Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
Concert in the Park with Nowhere Fast: 7 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, August 22, 2019
Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial: all day at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Main Street Market: 4-7 p.m. along South Main Street, Rock Springs.
Knit On!: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center parking lot party: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1180 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Meet the Teachers Night: 6-8 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic School, 210 A St., Rock Springs.
Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition qualifying round: 7 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Concert at the Clock Tower: 7-9 p.m. at Clock Tower Plaza, 51 East Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
FRIDAY, August 23, 2019
Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial: all day at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Food Truck Fair: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive.
Sweetwater Downs horse racing: 4 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Artini: 6 p.m. at Bank Court, D St. between Broadway and South Main St., Rock Springs. Tickets required.
Hot August Night Street Dance: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B St., Rock Springs.
Spaceport Days 2019: 8-11 p.m. at Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport, about five miles south of Green River on Airport Road off Wyoming Highway 530.
Flaming Gorge sky viewing program: 9 p.m. at Lucerne Campground amphitheater, five miles north of Manila, Utah off Wyoming Highway 530.
SATURDAY, August 24, 2019
Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial: all day at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Spaceport Days 2019: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport, about five miles south of Green River on Airport Road off Wyoming Highway 530.
