WEDNESDAY, August 7, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County Library end of summer Medieval Faire: 11 a.m. at Centennial Park, 160 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
Dip, Dodge & Slide: 1:30-4 p.m. at Century West Park, 1057 Evergreen Way, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers’ Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
Rock Springs City Council workshop: 6:30 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall, 212 D St.
Concert in the Park with ZamTrip: 7 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans streets, Rock Springs.
Mutual UFO Network meeting: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, August 8, 2019
Rock Springs Library end of summer picnic: 11 a.m. at Washington Park, 608 D St., Rock Springs.
Big Whoop-De-Do Teen Picnic: 2:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East, Green River.
Main Street Market: 4-7 p.m. along South Main St., Rock Springs.
Knit On!: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees workshop and meeting: 6 p.m. at WWCC Green River campus, No. 1 College Way.
Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Movie in the Park—”Cars”: dusk, about 8:45 p.m., at Centennial Park, 160 East Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
FRIDAY, August 9, 2019
Wibit Floating Obstacle Course: 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
Movie in the Park—”Ralph Breaks the Internet”: at dusk between 8:15-8:45 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs.
SATURDAY, August 10, 2019
Green River Pond & Garden Tour: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 12 homes in Green River and Rock Springs. (see the rocketminer.com calendar entry for a list of homes.)
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Wibit Floating Obstacle Course: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
11th Annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews: noon to 10 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs.
Space Mountain floating iceberg: 1-2:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
Flaming Gorge’s 75th birthday party for Smokey Bear: 3 p.m. at Red Canyon Lodge lawn, 2450 Red Canyon Road off of Highway 44, 3.5 miles west of Highway 191.
