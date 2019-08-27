WEDNESDAY, August 28, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers’ Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
Southwest Counseling Service board meeting: 6 p.m. at 2706 Ankeny Way, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, August 29, 2019
Main Street Market: 4-7 p.m. along South Main St., Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, August 30, 2019
47th annual Mountain Man Rendezvous: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fort Bridger State Historic Site, three miles south of Interstate 80, Exit 34. For a detailed schedule, see the calendar at rocketminer.com.
Sweetwater Speedway Stock Car Races: 7:30 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
SATURDAY, August 31, 2019
47th annual Mountain Man Rendezvous: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fort Bridger State Historic Site, three miles south of Interstate 80, Exit 34.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Sweetwater Downs horse racing: 1 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Sweetwater Speedway Stock Car Races: 7:30 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, September 1, 2019
47th annual Mountain Man Rendezvous: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fort Bridger State Historic Site, three miles south of Interstate 80, Exit 34.
Sweetwater Downs horse racing: 1 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
