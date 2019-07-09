WEDNESDAY, July 10, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Lego Club: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Micah and Me Dance Party: 11 a.m. at Centennial Park, 160 Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
Micah and Me Ukulele Class for teens: 1 p.m. at Centennial Park, 160 Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
Dip, Dodge & Slide: 1:30-4 p.m. at Century West Park, 1057 Evergreen Way, Rock Springs.
A is for Art: 2 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Registration required.
Lego Club: 3 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers' Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
VIRS Respite Care monthly board meeting: 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Health And Human Services Building, Rock Springs.
Concert in the Park with The B#s: 7 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans streets, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, July 11, 2019
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Outdoor Days: 12:30-2:30 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Crafternoon for teens: 1:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Main Street Market: 4-7 p.m. along South Main St., Rock Springs.
Knit On!: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Wyoming Shakespeare Company presents "Twelfth Night": 7 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, July 12, 2019
Movin' with the Munchkins: 10 a.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans streets, Rock Springs.
Wibit Floating Obstacle Course: 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
SATURDAY, July 13, 2019
International Day: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo - Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Wibit Floating Obstacle Course: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
Space Mountain floating iceberg: 1-2:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
SUNDAY, July 14, 2019
National High School Finals Rodeo - Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo: 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex grandstands, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
MONDAY, July 15, 2019
National High School Finals Rodeo: 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex grandstands, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo - Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Remember When Monday — History of Sweetwater County churches: 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. free presentations; lunch and dinner available for a fee at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Family Fun Run—Gummy Worm: 6 p.m. at Expedition Island Pavilion, 475 South 2nd East, Green River.
TCF of Sweetwater County grief support group: 6:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St. The group is for those who have lost a child, sibling or grandchild.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, July 16, 2019
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. at the County Courthouse, 80 West Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
National High School Finals Rodeo: 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex grandstands, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo - Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Lunar Lander Challenge: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Brown Bag Concert Series with Jeremy Facknitz: noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bank Court on D St. between Broadway and South Main Street, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Green River City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall council chambers, 50 E. Second N.
Rock Springs City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall council chambers, 212 D St.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
